Iowa Business Council seeks to overhaul taxes in 2022

Illustration of a hundred dollar bill in the shape of a Rubik's cube
Creating a more competitive statewide tax policy is the Iowa Business Council's (IBC) top priority this year, spokesperson Christopher Diebel told Axios.

State of play: Iowa's state government is sitting on a $1.24 billion budget surplus.

What they're saying: Reducing taxes on businesses and individuals would help attract employers and people to the state, IBC's director Joe Murphy said in an online statement.

