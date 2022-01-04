Iowa Business Council seeks to overhaul taxes in 2022
Creating a more competitive statewide tax policy is the Iowa Business Council's (IBC) top priority this year, spokesperson Christopher Diebel told Axios.
State of play: Iowa's state government is sitting on a $1.24 billion budget surplus.
- Tax reform is a top agenda item this year for some Republican leaders who want to eliminate state income tax.
- Democrats argue a better option is to allocate some of the money to help resolve problems like inadequate child care.
What they're saying: Reducing taxes on businesses and individuals would help attract employers and people to the state, IBC's director Joe Murphy said in an online statement.
Editor's note: This story is part of Axios Des Moines' New Year's series, in which community leaders are asked to share their "1 big thing" for 2022.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.