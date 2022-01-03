Food delivery apps create a boozy problem in Iowa
Ending "predatory practices" of third-party delivery apps is at the top of the Iowa Restaurant Association's list this year, according to the group's president, Jessica Dunker.
Why it matters: Some delivery apps are using restaurant menus and logos without owners' permission, resulting in false perceptions and misinformation, Dunker told Axios.
Driving the news: A new Iowa law allows services like Uber Eats or DoorDash to deliver booze.
- But restaurants are not routinely provided information about third-party delivery customers, driving concerns about underage consumption, Dunker said.
Of note: Iowa liquor sales hit an all-time high in the most recently completed fiscal year.
What's next: Restaurant association members will push lawmakers to fix the problems in the upcoming legislative session.
Editor's note: This story is part of Axios Des Moines' New Year's series, in which community leaders are asked to share their "1 big thing" for 2022.
