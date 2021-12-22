22 mins ago - News

Vacant Des Moines gas station to be redeveloped into coffee shop

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a vacant gas station in Des Moines.
This site at 4402 Douglas Avenue will be redeveloped in coming months. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The corner of Douglas and Beaver avenues in Des Moines will be getting a new Scooter's Coffee shop next year, City Councilperson Bill Gray announced this week.

Why it matters: The intersection is one of Beaverdale's busiest. And for 12 years, it's been the site of a vacant gas station.

Driving the news: The City Council recently approved rezoning at the site.

What they're saying: Residents are supportive of redevelopment, neighborhood association president Marcus Coenen told the City Council.

What's ahead: Gray told Axios the gas station's demolition is expected in coming weeks.

  • The coffee shop is slated to open as early as late spring.
