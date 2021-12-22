Vacant Des Moines gas station to be redeveloped into coffee shop

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The corner of Douglas and Beaver avenues in Des Moines will be getting a new Scooter's Coffee shop next year, City Councilperson Bill Gray announced this week.

Why it matters: The intersection is one of Beaverdale's busiest. And for 12 years, it's been the site of a vacant gas station.

Driving the news: The City Council recently approved rezoning at the site.

What they're saying: Residents are supportive of redevelopment, neighborhood association president Marcus Coenen told the City Council.

What's ahead: Gray told Axios the gas station's demolition is expected in coming weeks.