Vacant Des Moines gas station to be redeveloped into coffee shop
The corner of Douglas and Beaver avenues in Des Moines will be getting a new Scooter's Coffee shop next year, City Councilperson Bill Gray announced this week.
Why it matters: The intersection is one of Beaverdale's busiest. And for 12 years, it's been the site of a vacant gas station.
Driving the news: The City Council recently approved rezoning at the site.
What they're saying: Residents are supportive of redevelopment, neighborhood association president Marcus Coenen told the City Council.
What's ahead: Gray told Axios the gas station's demolition is expected in coming weeks.
- The coffee shop is slated to open as early as late spring.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.