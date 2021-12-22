Iconic glass mural by Des Moines Riverwalk cracked by vandals
Vandalism during last year's civil unrest caused more than $100,000 of damage to a glass mural at the Des Moines Riverwalk, the director of the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation told Axios.
Driving the news: "Expansion" was removed last week from its spot along Court Avenue and the Des Moines River to be shipped to Germany for repair.
Context: Some of the panels on the mural by artist Jun Kaneko were smashed with baseball-sized rocks last year, M. Jessica Rowe, the foundation's director, told Axios.
- Security footage captured the vandalism but the quality of the video was poor and nobody was identified or arrested, Rowe said.
Details: The 15-foot-high by 21-foot-wide mural, which was installed at the site in 2013, is difficult to replicate.
- The glass is hand blown in 45 different colors by artisans in Germany.
- It's illuminated by more than 39,000 LED lights.
What's ahead: Insurance will cover much of the repair costs, but restoration could take up to a year to complete.
- Improved protection measures are being reviewed to prevent future damage.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.