Iconic glass mural by Des Moines Riverwalk cracked by vandals

Vandalism during last year's civil unrest caused more than $100,000 of damage to a glass mural at the Des Moines Riverwalk, the director of the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation told Axios.

Driving the news: "Expansion" was removed last week from its spot along Court Avenue and the Des Moines River to be shipped to Germany for repair.

Context: Some of the panels on the mural by artist Jun Kaneko were smashed with baseball-sized rocks last year, M. Jessica Rowe, the foundation's director, told Axios.

Security footage captured the vandalism but the quality of the video was poor and nobody was identified or arrested, Rowe said.

Details: The 15-foot-high by 21-foot-wide mural, which was installed at the site in 2013, is difficult to replicate.

The glass is hand blown in 45 different colors by artisans in Germany.

It's illuminated by more than 39,000 LED lights.

What's ahead: Insurance will cover much of the repair costs, but restoration could take up to a year to complete.

Improved protection measures are being reviewed to prevent future damage.

Photo courtesy of the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation