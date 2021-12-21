Tracking Iowa's most popular baby names
Stella and Asher are making a bid for the top spots on Iowa's top 20 most popular baby names.
- They entered the charts with the biggest gains from the previous year at #15 and #16, respectively.
Yes, but: They've still got a ways to go. Girls were named Stella 95 fewer times than the chart-topping Olivia.
- Boys are more than twice as likely to be named Oliver than Asher.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.