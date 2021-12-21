1 hour ago - News

Tracking Iowa's most popular baby names

Jason Clayworth
Data: Iowa Department of Public Health; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Stella and Asher are making a bid for the top spots on Iowa's top 20 most popular baby names.

  • They entered the charts with the biggest gains from the previous year at #15 and #16, respectively.

Yes, but: They've still got a ways to go. Girls were named Stella 95 fewer times than the chart-topping Olivia.

  • Boys are more than twice as likely to be named Oliver than Asher.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more