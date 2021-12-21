1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Hobnob Coffee and Wine Bar debuts in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Hobnob Coffee and Wine Bar opened inside Hotel Fort Des Moines on Monday.

State of play: It's across the hall from Proudfoot and Bird, which opened earlier this fall at 1000 Walnut St.

What I tried: A coffee ($2.50) and a quinoa bowl ($14), served with poached eggs, shallots and truffle relish.

  • Thoughts: Tasty.

Hours: Daily, from 6am-2pm for now.

  • The wine bar opens in February, a server told Axios.
