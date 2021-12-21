Hobnob Coffee and Wine Bar debuts in Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Hobnob Coffee and Wine Bar opened inside Hotel Fort Des Moines on Monday.

State of play: It's across the hall from Proudfoot and Bird, which opened earlier this fall at 1000 Walnut St.

What I tried: A coffee ($2.50) and a quinoa bowl ($14), served with poached eggs, shallots and truffle relish.

Thoughts: Tasty.

Hours: Daily, from 6am-2pm for now.