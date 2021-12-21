Hobnob Coffee and Wine Bar debuts in Des Moines
Hobnob Coffee and Wine Bar opened inside Hotel Fort Des Moines on Monday.
State of play: It's across the hall from Proudfoot and Bird, which opened earlier this fall at 1000 Walnut St.
What I tried: A coffee ($2.50) and a quinoa bowl ($14), served with poached eggs, shallots and truffle relish.
- Thoughts: Tasty.
Hours: Daily, from 6am-2pm for now.
- The wine bar opens in February, a server told Axios.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.