Waukee schools anticipates even faster growth in next 5 years

Certified enrollment numbers from 2019-20 to 2021-22. Data: Iowa Department of Education; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Waukee district leaders expect their booming student population to grow at an even higher rate over the next five years — averaging 600+ students annually in comparison to its previous 450-500 students.

Driving the news: The state Department of Education released its certified enrollment numbers last week, showing that Waukee had the largest percentage growth for fall 2021, followed by Ankeny.

Des Moines, the state's largest school district, saw the biggest percentage drop in enrollment since last year, due to COVID-19 uncertainties, district officials said.

State of play: In the next ten years, 11,000 housing units could open within Waukee's district boundaries, drawing in 2,800 to 3,000 new students in the next five years, district leaders told Axios.

An intensive construction timeline is underway, with plans to build two elementary schools, two middle schools and a pool complex all before 2025.

Talks are in the works for a third elementary school.

Yes, but: Student growth also requires staff hiring. And like other metro school districts, Waukee isn't immune from the workforce shortages.

Administrators said they're currently in talks about paying school staff who lose their planning time to cover classrooms.

Plus: State funding is based on the previous year's enrollment — meaning that for a district growing as fast as Waukee, they're already short money for 600 students.

Class sizes average around 23-25 students for elementary, while secondary is around 27-28.

What they're saying: As the district keeps growing, it will be imperative for the Legislature to fund the district at adequate levels to keep up.