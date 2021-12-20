Des Moines to renegotiate payment of Fleur Drive underpass

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Des Moines is facing a nearly $2 million bill to pay for the Fleur Drive underpass and the foundation that agreed to cover it doesn't have the cash, its director told Axios Friday.

Driving the news: The city will renegotiate its agreement with the Water Works Parks Foundation under a proposal that goes before the City Council today.

The foundation has paid $1.4 million but doesn't currently have sufficient funds to cover the rest.

The city proposes using a federal grant to forgive $540,000 of the tab.

Catch up fast: The project, completed last year, connects Water Works with the adjacent Gray's Lake via a pedestrian trail.

Water Works is among the largest urban parks in the nation, roughly twice the size of Central Park in New York City. There's been a longtime push to improve its development and turn it into a bigger attraction.

The foundation in 2018 launched construction of a $13 million improvement plan that includes playgrounds, public art and the Lauridsen Amphitheater.

State of play: The underpass provides the most direct link to Gray's Lake Park, which connects with downtown and attracts hundreds of thousands of annual visitors.

An agreement the foundation made with the city calls for it to pay almost all the underpass's $3.1 million costs plus $300K for maintenance.

Completed construction documents were filed in September, a step that calls for final payment to contractors.

What they're saying: The pandemic has made fundraising more challenging and cut into projected revenue from amphitheater events, foundation director Sam Carrell told us.

The bottom line: The Foundation is not reneging on its responsibilities. Fundraising is just taking a bit longer than was first anticipated, Carrell said.