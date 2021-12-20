Des Moines considers $20 million mixed-use building in East Village
Construction of a $20 million residential and commercial building in Des Moines' East Village could begin this spring.
Driving the news: The plans go before the City Council Monday.
Why it matters: Preliminary financial terms between developer Heart of America and the city call for more than $4.8 million in incentives for the seven-story project at 317 E. 6th St.
- Yes, but: The project will generate almost $12 million more in taxes over the next 30 years as compared to the site's current development, city officials estimate.
Details: A pool, fitness center and dog park are part of the 110-apartment plan.
- The ground floor will be dedicated to commercial space.
What's next: The final terms will come before the council in coming weeks.
- A late 2023 completion is anticipated.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.