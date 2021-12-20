Des Moines considers $20 million mixed-use building in East Village

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Construction of a $20 million residential and commercial building in Des Moines' East Village could begin this spring.

Driving the news: The plans go before the City Council Monday.

Why it matters: Preliminary financial terms between developer Heart of America and the city call for more than $4.8 million in incentives for the seven-story project at 317 E. 6th St.

Yes, but: The project will generate almost $12 million more in taxes over the next 30 years as compared to the site's current development, city officials estimate.

Details: A pool, fitness center and dog park are part of the 110-apartment plan.

The ground floor will be dedicated to commercial space.

What's next: The final terms will come before the council in coming weeks.

A late 2023 completion is anticipated.