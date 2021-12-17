Tito's Lounge brings Balkan dishes to Urbandale

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tito's Lounge opened in Urbandale last month and it has a Mediterranean-inspired menu that makes it especially worthy of a visit.

State of play: Owner Haris Zuljevic opened his first restaurant in Bosnia at the age of 16, he told us this week.

He moved to Iowa in 2013 to join some of his family. Tito's marks his first American restaurant.

What I ate: A beef skewer ($13), which was made up of grilled tenderloin, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes drizzled in a teriyaki sauce.

Fries and grilled flatbread come on the side along with ajvar, which is a red pepper and eggplant relish.

Thought bubble: The meat was tender and nicely caramelized on the outside. The ajvar added a tangy sweetness to the bread that pairs well with the skewer. Yum.

Other notable menu items: Fried calamari strips ($12), quinoa-crusted firecracker shrimp ($12) and a Bosnian charcuterie board ($25) that includes smoked beef prosciutto, kulen sausage, cheeses, olives and crackers.

A full bar includes signature drinks like the Balkanita ($8), a margarita made with a Bosnian pear rakija.

⏰ Open: Mon.-Thurs., 10am-11pm; Fri.- Sat., 10am-2am; Sun. 10am-10pm.