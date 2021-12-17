Tito's Lounge brings Balkan dishes to Urbandale
Tito's Lounge opened in Urbandale last month and it has a Mediterranean-inspired menu that makes it especially worthy of a visit.
State of play: Owner Haris Zuljevic opened his first restaurant in Bosnia at the age of 16, he told us this week.
- He moved to Iowa in 2013 to join some of his family. Tito's marks his first American restaurant.
What I ate: A beef skewer ($13), which was made up of grilled tenderloin, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes drizzled in a teriyaki sauce.
- Fries and grilled flatbread come on the side along with ajvar, which is a red pepper and eggplant relish.
Thought bubble: The meat was tender and nicely caramelized on the outside. The ajvar added a tangy sweetness to the bread that pairs well with the skewer. Yum.
Other notable menu items: Fried calamari strips ($12), quinoa-crusted firecracker shrimp ($12) and a Bosnian charcuterie board ($25) that includes smoked beef prosciutto, kulen sausage, cheeses, olives and crackers.
- A full bar includes signature drinks like the Balkanita ($8), a margarita made with a Bosnian pear rakija.
⏰ Open: Mon.-Thurs., 10am-11pm; Fri.- Sat., 10am-2am; Sun. 10am-10pm.
- Kitchen hours: Daily, 11am-10pm.
- 3916 NW Urbandale Dr., Urbandale
