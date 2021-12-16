Historic storm leaves path of damage across Iowa

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A monstrous line of thunderstorms rapidly moved across a large swath of Iowa Wednesday evening, creating severe weather threats never before recorded in the state in December.

Driving the news: The National Weather Service had only ever issued two tornado warnings in Iowa in December prior to this week, according to tornado researcher Harold Brooks. On Wednesday, forecasters issued more than a dozen in the state.

At least five tornadoes touched down in western Iowa, while destructive gusts were recorded up to at least 80 miles per hour.

What else: The storm brought record warmth to the region, with Des Moines and several other areas setting all-time high temperatures for the month.

Readings soared into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border.

State of play: Most of the Des Moines metro avoided major structural damage and power outages. There were no reports of injuries.

Western Iowa endured the most hazardous conditions, destroying homes in Bayard — a town of 400 people in Guthrie County, according to early reports from NWS.

Weather officials received reports of downed power lines and building damage in rural areas of the state.

A Des Moines Register photographer documented an overturned semi-truck near Anita.

Screenshot of Des Moines Register photographer @bryonhoulgrave's Twitter feed

Screenshot of @hippiestrmchser's Twitter feed

Details: The NWS measured wind speeds of 75 miles per hour at Johnston High School.

11 households were without power in Des Moines, according to MidAmerican Energy. Statewide, at least 105,000 customers lost energy in total.

Half a dozen flights scheduled to land at Des Moines Airport last night were canceled.

Between the lines: For many residents, last night's historic storm felt eerily similar to the 2020 "once in a lifetime" derecho that wreaked destruction in Des Moines and the Cedar Rapids areas.

But scientists warn that such rare events could become more common. Human-caused climate change is making such warm spells, which enabled the December tornadoes, more likely to occur, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Unusually mild waters of the Gulf of Mexico also played a role in Wednesday's weather.