Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie "not seriously" considering gubernatorial run

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie.
DSM Mayor Frank Cownie listening to billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer speak to the Iowa Latino and Asian Coalition in January 2019. Photo: AP/Charlie Neibergall

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie told Axios Tuesday that he's "not seriously thinking about" a gubernatorial run at this time.

What he's saying: "I'm hoping others will step up," Cownie said.

Yes, but: Cownie, a Democrat, emphasized that he hasn't completely ruled the idea out.

Between the lines: The lineup of Gov. Kim Reynolds challengers is still widely unsettled.

