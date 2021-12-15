Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie "not seriously" considering gubernatorial run
Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie told Axios Tuesday that he's "not seriously thinking about" a gubernatorial run at this time.
What he's saying: "I'm hoping others will step up," Cownie said.
Yes, but: Cownie, a Democrat, emphasized that he hasn't completely ruled the idea out.
Between the lines: The lineup of Gov. Kim Reynolds challengers is still widely unsettled.
- State Auditor Rob Sand, who had considered a run, announced last week that he's seeking reelection for his current gig.
