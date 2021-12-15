Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie "not seriously" considering gubernatorial run

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie told Axios Tuesday that he's "not seriously thinking about" a gubernatorial run at this time.

What he's saying: "I'm hoping others will step up," Cownie said.

Yes, but: Cownie, a Democrat, emphasized that he hasn't completely ruled the idea out.

Between the lines: The lineup of Gov. Kim Reynolds challengers is still widely unsettled.