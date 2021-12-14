1 hour ago - News

Joppa opens new Homeless Resource Center in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Homeless Resource Center in Des Moines.
Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is scheduled to speak during a ribbon-cutting cermony for the Homeless Resource Center Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Joppa

The grand opening of a new center for individuals experiencing homelessness opens in Des Moines today.

Why it matters: Joppa's Homeless Resource Center will provide multiple services in one location, making it easier for advocates to coordinate efforts across the metro.

Driving the news: Joppa is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30am today at the Des Moines center, 2326 Euclid Ave.

Details: The center will provide food, free survival supplies, bathroom facilities and a physical mailing address for individuals in need.

  • A full-time case manager will help link people with assistance and resources.
