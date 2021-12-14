Joppa opens new Homeless Resource Center in Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The grand opening of a new center for individuals experiencing homelessness opens in Des Moines today.

Why it matters: Joppa's Homeless Resource Center will provide multiple services in one location, making it easier for advocates to coordinate efforts across the metro.

About 600 people are homeless in Polk County on any given day, according to the Institute for Community Alliances.

Driving the news: Joppa is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30am today at the Des Moines center, 2326 Euclid Ave.

Details: The center will provide food, free survival supplies, bathroom facilities and a physical mailing address for individuals in need.