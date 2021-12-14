Joppa opens new Homeless Resource Center in Des Moines
The grand opening of a new center for individuals experiencing homelessness opens in Des Moines today.
Why it matters: Joppa's Homeless Resource Center will provide multiple services in one location, making it easier for advocates to coordinate efforts across the metro.
- About 600 people are homeless in Polk County on any given day, according to the Institute for Community Alliances.
Driving the news: Joppa is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30am today at the Des Moines center, 2326 Euclid Ave.
Details: The center will provide food, free survival supplies, bathroom facilities and a physical mailing address for individuals in need.
- A full-time case manager will help link people with assistance and resources.
