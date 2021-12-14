First look: Dogtown's Theater Plaza in Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Des Moines zoning officials will consider plans on Thursday for Theater Plaza, which is part of a $63 million project to redevelop an area off Drake University's campus.

Why it matters: It's a big piece to the emerging Dogtown business district.

It would help create a walkable, vibrant hub to an area frequented by roughly 5,000 students and hundreds of thousands of annual visitors.

What's happening: A portion of the property must be rezoned to allow for the planned mixed-use development, which includes 300 apartment units and retail space.

City staff have already recommended approval.

Details: For the development, Drake will sell or lease about two city blocks between 25th and 24th streets, bordered by Carpenter Avenue to the north and University Avenue to the south.

Several five-story buildings will be constructed with first-floor commercial space.

The project is intended to complement the Varsity Cinema's $3 million redevelopment.

What's next: If the Plan and Zoning Commission approves the project, the zoning plans will go before the City Council in coming weeks.