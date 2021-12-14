First look: Dogtown's Theater Plaza in Des Moines
Des Moines zoning officials will consider plans on Thursday for Theater Plaza, which is part of a $63 million project to redevelop an area off Drake University's campus.
Why it matters: It's a big piece to the emerging Dogtown business district.
- It would help create a walkable, vibrant hub to an area frequented by roughly 5,000 students and hundreds of thousands of annual visitors.
What's happening: A portion of the property must be rezoned to allow for the planned mixed-use development, which includes 300 apartment units and retail space.
- City staff have already recommended approval.
Details: For the development, Drake will sell or lease about two city blocks between 25th and 24th streets, bordered by Carpenter Avenue to the north and University Avenue to the south.
- Several five-story buildings will be constructed with first-floor commercial space.
- The project is intended to complement the Varsity Cinema's $3 million redevelopment.
What's next: If the Plan and Zoning Commission approves the project, the zoning plans will go before the City Council in coming weeks.
