Former Iowa medical director Caitlin Pedati takes new job in Virginia
Iowa's former state medical director, Caitlin Pedati, began a new job last week as a district director of the health department in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to a city press release.
Why it matters: Pedati, who left the Iowa Department of Public Health in late October, was a prominent figure in the state's fight to curb the pandemic.
- Her next move wasn't widely known. IDPH officials had said in the announcement of Pedati's decision to leave that she wanted to "pursue new career opportunities."
State of play: Pedati's new gig is a recently created position that pays $190,000 a year, according to records obtained by Axios Monday.
- That's $75,000 less than her Iowa job.
Between the lines: As Iowa's medical director, Pedati received a nearly $82,000 annual raise that began in the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020, pushing her salary to $265,044.
- She also received more than $55,000 in overtime pay from March through early July 2020, even though her job class wouldn't normally be eligible for such compensation, the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland reported.
Of note: Axios was unable to reach Pedati for comment Monday.
What to watch: Iowa's job posting to replace Pedati closed Dec. 3.
- Interviews will take place in the coming weeks, state health department spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand said.
