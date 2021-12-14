Former Iowa medical director Caitlin Pedati takes new job in Virginia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Iowa's former state medical director, Caitlin Pedati, began a new job last week as a district director of the health department in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to a city press release.

Why it matters: Pedati, who left the Iowa Department of Public Health in late October, was a prominent figure in the state's fight to curb the pandemic.

Her next move wasn't widely known. IDPH officials had said in the announcement of Pedati's decision to leave that she wanted to "pursue new career opportunities."

State of play: Pedati's new gig is a recently created position that pays $190,000 a year, according to records obtained by Axios Monday.

That's $75,000 less than her Iowa job.

Between the lines: As Iowa's medical director, Pedati received a nearly $82,000 annual raise that began in the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020, pushing her salary to $265,044.

She also received more than $55,000 in overtime pay from March through early July 2020, even though her job class wouldn't normally be eligible for such compensation, the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland reported.

Of note: Axios was unable to reach Pedati for comment Monday.

What to watch: Iowa's job posting to replace Pedati closed Dec. 3.