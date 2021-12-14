1 hour ago - News

Former Iowa medical director Caitlin Pedati takes new job in Virginia

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Dr. Caitlin Pedati and Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Caitlin Pedati and Gov. Kim Reynolds in a public service video recorded in March 2020. Screenshot from video released by the state of Iowa

Iowa's former state medical director, Caitlin Pedati, began a new job last week as a district director of the health department in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to a city press release.

Why it matters: Pedati, who left the Iowa Department of Public Health in late October, was a prominent figure in the state's fight to curb the pandemic.

  • Her next move wasn't widely known. IDPH officials had said in the announcement of Pedati's decision to leave that she wanted to "pursue new career opportunities."

State of play: Pedati's new gig is a recently created position that pays $190,000 a year, according to records obtained by Axios Monday.

  • That's $75,000 less than her Iowa job.

Between the lines: As Iowa's medical director, Pedati received a nearly $82,000 annual raise that began in the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020, pushing her salary to $265,044.

  • She also received more than $55,000 in overtime pay from March through early July 2020, even though her job class wouldn't normally be eligible for such compensation, the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland reported.

Of note: Axios was unable to reach Pedati for comment Monday.

What to watch: Iowa's job posting to replace Pedati closed Dec. 3.

  • Interviews will take place in the coming weeks, state health department spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand said.
