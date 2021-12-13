December heat wave forecast for Iowa may impact farming

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Your eyes aren't deceiving you — Iowa's December temperatures are set to spike into jaw-dropping numbers this week, potentially breaking into the 70s on Wednesday.

Driving the news: A December heat wave is set to blanket much of the contiguous U.S. over the next two weeks, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.

The jet stream is poised to dive south toward the western U.S., bringing much-needed rains and mountain snows to a parched California and other western states.

But to the east of this jet stream dip, a potentially record strong ridge of high pressure is projected to set up over the Central U.S., resulting in the heat.

What it means for us: For most Des Moines residents, this week is a great time to play hooky and go outside.

But for our farmers, the mild fall and the unusually warm winter temperatures bring their own difficult balance.

Details: Farmers have a wider window to finish fieldwork and grow more long-season crops before the soil freezes.

Yes, but: A shorter freeze means they may face a higher pest population in 2022 than if they died out over the winter time, said Meaghan Anderson, a field agronomist at Iowa State.

The big picture: There is climate change context to this heat wave. Winter is the most rapidly warming season in the U.S. (meteorologists define winter as the months of December, January and February).