42 mins ago - Things to Do
Des Moines to get new recreational trail to Birdland Marina
Jason Clayworth
Data: City of Des Moines; Map: Will Chase/Axios

A new recreational trail will be constructed in Des Moines next year between East University Avenue and Birdland Marina under a plan recently approved by the City Council.

Why it matters: It's part of a Pennsylvania Avenue reconstruction project, which will create a wider and safer connection for recreational users between the marina and downtown.

  • Parts of the route are currently connected via aged, uneven sidewalk.

Plus: Birdland Park and Marina will become more popular in coming years thanks to a $54 million redevelopment plan.

What's ahead: Trail costs will be determined after final reconstruction design is completed.

A photo of sidewalk in Des Moines.
The route from downtown DSM to Birdland Marina includes this section of sidewalk in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue that will be replaced with a recreational trail next year. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
