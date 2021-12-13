Des Moines to get new recreational trail to Birdland Marina
A new recreational trail will be constructed in Des Moines next year between East University Avenue and Birdland Marina under a plan recently approved by the City Council.
Why it matters: It's part of a Pennsylvania Avenue reconstruction project, which will create a wider and safer connection for recreational users between the marina and downtown.
- Parts of the route are currently connected via aged, uneven sidewalk.
Plus: Birdland Park and Marina will become more popular in coming years thanks to a $54 million redevelopment plan.
What's ahead: Trail costs will be determined after final reconstruction design is completed.
