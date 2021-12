About those vacant silos at Des Moines' Gray's Lake Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ever wonder why these are still here? The answer: They're a piece of DSM's history. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The concrete sand silos by Des Moines' Gray's Lake are leftovers from the early 1900s, a time when the lake was a quarry. They are historical markers and the city has no plans to demolish them, Parks director Ben Page told Axios last week.

