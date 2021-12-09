We tried it: Korean egg sandwich at West Des Moines pop-up Egg King
There's nothing more enticing (and Instagram-able) than the sunny, yellow yolk of an egg.
Egg King knows this well, especially with its EggGogi sandwich ($10).
- Stuffed between two thick slabs of toast, the quality of the bulgogi was exactly what I would expect from a Korean BBQ restaurant — tender, savory with a faintly sweet marinade.
- One of the best parts was a smoky red sauce to drizzle that tastes similar to gochujang, a slightly spicy fermented bean sauce.
The bottom line: It wasn't the easiest to eat, but sometimes, that's part of the fun.
Where to find it: The Korean sandwich pop-up is at The Hall in West Des Moines every Saturday from 10am-1pm.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.