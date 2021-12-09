Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We tried it: Korean egg sandwich at West Des Moines pop-up Egg King

There's nothing more enticing (and Instagram-able) than the sunny, yellow yolk of an egg.

Egg King knows this well, especially with its EggGogi sandwich ($10).

Stuffed between two thick slabs of toast, the quality of the bulgogi was exactly what I would expect from a Korean BBQ restaurant — tender, savory with a faintly sweet marinade.

One of the best parts was a smoky red sauce to drizzle that tastes similar to gochujang, a slightly spicy fermented bean sauce.

The bottom line: It wasn't the easiest to eat, but sometimes, that's part of the fun.

Where to find it: The Korean sandwich pop-up is at The Hall in West Des Moines every Saturday from 10am-1pm.