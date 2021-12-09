Des Moines storage project lands $1.5 million incentive

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Des Moines officials approved a $15.5 million project this week to build two storage facilities on the edge of downtown's developing Market District.

Why it matters: The development is estimated to result in an additional $14 million in taxes over the next 30 years, according to the city.

Driving the news: The City Council approved $1.2 million in incentives for the development by Des Moines Climate Controlled Self Storage, which is owned by metro businessman Mark Bockenstedt.

Details: The four-story buildings at 503 SE 12 St. will have exteriors that look like old-style warehouses.

The city is selling about two acres to house the buildings.

Between the lines: The Market District, which was formerly an industrial area, is the target of a $750 million revitalization plan launched this year.

Housing, hotels, office space and entertainment venues are envisioned for the area.

What they're saying: Des Moines resident Taylor Webber questioned if storage units are the best use for city incentives during this week's council meeting.

What's next: Construction on the first building will begin in the spring.