Des Moines' tiny home village project back on the table

Plans to build a tiny home village in Des Moines are still in the works despite this week's delay before the City Council, the nonprofit behind the project told Axios yesterday.

Why it matters: The village is designed to offer transitional housing to people experiencing homelessness.

Catch up fast: Joppa, a nonprofit that's been working on the project for years, appeared to have withdrawn its offer to purchase property for the 50-home development, according to city documents released Monday.

A rezoning hearing for the proposal near the airport was dismissed at Monday's City Council meeting after city leaders requested information about the group's finances and structure.

What they're saying: Joppa CEO Joe Stevens denied that his group withdrew the offer. The nonprofit intended for the hearing to simply be delayed rather than dismissed, Stevens told Axios yesterday.

A project will happen even if finding a new location is necessary, he said.

City officials expressed willingness in his talks with them Tuesday to bring the matter back before the council sometime next year, he said.

Of note: Stevens and his staff did not return Axios' request for comment Monday.

The bottom line: The project isn't dead but construction is now more likely to begin in 2023 rather than next year, Stevens said.