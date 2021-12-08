Des Moines' tiny home village project back on the table

Plans to build a tiny home village in Des Moines are still in the works despite this week's delay before the City Council, the nonprofit behind the project told Axios yesterday.
Why it matters: The village is designed to offer transitional housing to people experiencing homelessness.
Catch up fast: Joppa, a nonprofit that's been working on the project for years, appeared to have withdrawn its offer to purchase property for the 50-home development, according to city documents released Monday.
- A rezoning hearing for the proposal near the airport was dismissed at Monday's City Council meeting after city leaders requested information about the group's finances and structure.
What they're saying: Joppa CEO Joe Stevens denied that his group withdrew the offer. The nonprofit intended for the hearing to simply be delayed rather than dismissed, Stevens told Axios yesterday.
- A project will happen even if finding a new location is necessary, he said.
- City officials expressed willingness in his talks with them Tuesday to bring the matter back before the council sometime next year, he said.
Of note: Stevens and his staff did not return Axios' request for comment Monday.
The bottom line: The project isn't dead but construction is now more likely to begin in 2023 rather than next year, Stevens said.
- Village supporters will meet in late January to hash out its next steps, Stevens said.
