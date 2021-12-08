52 mins ago - Things to Do
Des Moines Art Center's free little art gallery
Linh Ta
Free little art gallery outside of the Des Moines Art Center
On the left, a closeup of the art on display in the mini gallery (right). Photos courtesy of Des Moines Art Center

The Des Moines Art Center is presenting its own unique play on "little free libraries" — a free little art gallery.

What's happening: The mini exhibit was recently installed alongside the pathway toward the Rose Garden.

Details: Teens from the center's clay program designed the first exhibit, but the gallery is open to anyone's masterpieces.

  • All art piece submissions are welcome, as long as they are under five inches tall.
