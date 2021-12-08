Des Moines Art Center's free little art gallery
The Des Moines Art Center is presenting its own unique play on "little free libraries" — a free little art gallery.
What's happening: The mini exhibit was recently installed alongside the pathway toward the Rose Garden.
Details: Teens from the center's clay program designed the first exhibit, but the gallery is open to anyone's masterpieces.
- All art piece submissions are welcome, as long as they are under five inches tall.
