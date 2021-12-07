Interactive lights coming to Des Moines' Drake neighborhood

Dogtown Chromatic, a huge lighting installation, is going up in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood to help bring focus to businesses off University Ave. between 23rd and 24th streets.

What's happening: Starting Dec. 18, the installation will light up the storefronts of every business in the Dogtown Business and Entertainment District, said Eleanor Kahn, the creative director and designer behind the project.

Details: The customizable lights move in sync with sound and music that's playing in the area. Drivers or pedestrians can tune into the music through their phones or other devices. Businesses on the street may play it as well.

The $125K project is funded by grants from Wells Fargo and Invest DSM.

What they're saying: "The Dogtown Business District is focusing on arts and dining and entertainment and bringing people together, and what a better way to do that than through music?" Kahn said.

What's ahead: A street party and lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 18.