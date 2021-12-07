Des Moines manages human-goose conflict resolution

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

After "years of human-goose conflicts," Des Moines is acting to put the cranky critters in their place.

Driving the news: The Des Moines City Council approved a Canada goose management plan Monday night.

State of play: Thousands of geese have discovered our secret — that DSM is a pretty great place to live.

Well-manicured lawns near ponds, rivers or lakes make for an ideal setting for a family.

Plus: Iowa nice has resulted in lots of wholesome, free meals.

Yes, but: Overpopulation has turned geese into a nuisance in some areas.

Dirty sidewalks and fears they could block safe air travel are among the city's list of concerns.

What they did: DSM teamed up with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to help make the city a less hospitable place for geese to hang out.

It's now illegal to feed them under a city ordinance approved in October.

Tall plant buffers, rip-rap along banks and reducing winter water aeration to create more freezing are part of DSM's new plan.

The bottom line: Honk, honk. We're reclaiming our city.

What to watch: Site-specific recommendations will be unveiled in the spring.