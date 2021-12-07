Des Moines manages human-goose conflict resolution

After "years of human-goose conflicts," Des Moines is acting to put the cranky critters in their place.
Driving the news: The Des Moines City Council approved a Canada goose management plan Monday night.
State of play: Thousands of geese have discovered our secret — that DSM is a pretty great place to live.
- Well-manicured lawns near ponds, rivers or lakes make for an ideal setting for a family.
- Plus: Iowa nice has resulted in lots of wholesome, free meals.
Yes, but: Overpopulation has turned geese into a nuisance in some areas.
- Dirty sidewalks and fears they could block safe air travel are among the city's list of concerns.
What they did: DSM teamed up with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to help make the city a less hospitable place for geese to hang out.
- It's now illegal to feed them under a city ordinance approved in October.
- Tall plant buffers, rip-rap along banks and reducing winter water aeration to create more freezing are part of DSM's new plan.
The bottom line: Honk, honk. We're reclaiming our city.
What to watch: Site-specific recommendations will be unveiled in the spring.
