Waukee-based VizyPay saves millions in credit card costs

VizyPay's Cash Discount Program was one of the winners in last week's Best in Biz Awards.

Why it matters: The Waukee-based business is helping merchants and their customers save big bucks.

Driving the news: The app was recognized as one of the gold winners for small and medium businesses in the Biz Awards.

The awards program is judged by reporters and editors from publications like the Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press.

What they're saying: VizyPay has saved businesses more than $20 million in credit card processing fees over the last four years, Kyle McCann, the company's director of business development, told Axios last week.

The company had five employees when it launched in 2017 in West Des Moines. It now has around 60 workers, and expanded to a bigger location in Waukee in September, McCann said.

How it works: Businesses that accept credit card payments typically pay as much as 3.5% in fees and processing charges.

The app instantaneously calculates discounts used to incentivize customers to pay with cash to avoid the credit card fees.

It costs a business as little as $15 month but typically generates substantial savings, McCann said.

The big picture: Credit cards are an important tool for businesses but they can contribute to costs.