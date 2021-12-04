Shop local at Des Moines holiday markets this season
Save time this holiday season by shopping for wares from multiple local makers in one place.
Holiday markets
- East Village Holiday Promenade: Dozens of retailers — selling things like vintage jewelry (KIN), beauty products (Eden) and paper goods (Ephemera Stationery Studio) — are open every Friday from 5-9pm through Dec. 17.
- Jingle in the Junction: Many retailers in WDM's Valley Junction are extending Thursday holiday hours on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 5-9pm.
- Last Call Holiday Shopping: Shop more than 100 artist at Mainframe Studios Dec. 18, 1-5pm. 900 Keosauqua Way, DSM.
Today's picks
- Christkindlmarket: Today and Sunday at Principal Park from 11am-9pm, and Monday from 11am-5pm. 1 Line Drive in DSM.
- Winter Farmers' Market: Outdoors along DSM's Court Avenue today, from 9am-1pm.
Year-round stores
- Capital City Fruit: A Norwalk-based business that sells locally produced food items like honey, dry roasted soybeans and cheese.
- Des Moines Mercantile: A general store "anchored by local craftsmanship" with products like handmade pottery, greeting cards and art. 3707 6th Ave., DSM.
- Heart of Iowa Market Place: Iowa food and gifts. 211 5th St., WDM.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.