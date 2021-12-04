Des Moines metro's ultra-local holiday gift guide

We've all heard the call to skip chain stores and buy local this holiday season.
- It boosts the local economy and can reduce our carbon footprints. Yeah, yeah, we get it!
Reality check: The real reason to shop local is because it's better. Des Moines businesses are making tons of cool stuff, which is often unique and more meaningful.
- Plus: Some of these ideas can help you avoid large crowds and supply chain headaches. Score.
Here are few gift ideas for everyone on your list — inspired in part by Catch Des Moines' 2021 local gift guide.
For the friend with city pride: DSM's logo has decades of history and production of its flag was brought out of retirement just a few years ago.
- Postcards start at $1, flags at $30. Buy online, or find all kinds of merch at Raygun.
For the coffee-obsessed: Des Moines-based BLK & Bold, which bills itself as the first Black-owned and nationally distributed coffee and tea brand, donates 5% of its profits to support youth groups.
- Prices vary. Order online or buy at Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Walgreens and Target.
- Plus: Check out our list of Des Moines' top coffee shops for other local java-themed gifts.
For the booze connoisseurs: Say cheers! The metro has more than two dozen wineries or breweries and most sell take-home bottles (and cans) that make for excellent gifts.
For the art aficionado: Work from dozens of local artists is on display and some is for sale at the Polk County Heritage Gallery.
- Monday-Friday, 11am-4:30pm now through Dec. 17 at 111 Court Ave., DSM.
For the curious: Give the gift of experiences this year with season passes, tickets or memberships.
- Here are a few ideas: Adventureland, opera, Climb Iowa, ballet, Iowa Barnstormers, Iowa Cubs and the Playhouse.
For the foodie: There's an abundance of fantastic eats in DSM. Pick up some gift cards for your friends and family who love to dine out.
- Need some help? Eater compiled a list of 33 essential metro-area restaurants.
For the chef: Handmade cutting boards from DamonLayne Woodworking in Earlham. (Jason has one and loves it.)
- Shop online or at the Christkindlmarket, $35-$225.
