Des Moines metro's ultra-local holiday gift guide

We've all heard the call to skip chain stores and buy local this holiday season.

It boosts the local economy and can reduce our carbon footprints. Yeah, yeah, we get it!

Reality check: The real reason to shop local is because it's better. Des Moines businesses are making tons of cool stuff, which is often unique and more meaningful.

Plus: Some of these ideas can help you avoid large crowds and supply chain headaches. Score.

Here are few gift ideas for everyone on your list — inspired in part by Catch Des Moines' 2021 local gift guide.

For the friend with city pride: DSM's logo has decades of history and production of its flag was brought out of retirement just a few years ago.

Postcards start at $1, flags at $30. Buy online, or find all kinds of merch at Raygun.

For the coffee-obsessed: Des Moines-based BLK & Bold, which bills itself as the first Black-owned and nationally distributed coffee and tea brand, donates 5% of its profits to support youth groups.

Prices vary. Order online or buy at Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Walgreens and Target.

Plus: Check out our list of Des Moines' top coffee shops for other local java-themed gifts.

For the booze connoisseurs: Say cheers! The metro has more than two dozen wineries or breweries and most sell take-home bottles (and cans) that make for excellent gifts.

For the art aficionado: Work from dozens of local artists is on display and some is for sale at the Polk County Heritage Gallery.

Monday-Friday, 11am-4:30pm now through Dec. 17 at 111 Court Ave., DSM.

For the curious: Give the gift of experiences this year with season passes, tickets or memberships.

For the foodie: There's an abundance of fantastic eats in DSM. Pick up some gift cards for your friends and family who love to dine out.

Need some help? Eater compiled a list of 33 essential metro-area restaurants.

For the chef: Handmade cutting boards from DamonLayne Woodworking in Earlham. (Jason has one and loves it.)

Shop online or at the Christkindlmarket, $35-$225.