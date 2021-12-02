Borrow WiFi hotspots for free through Des Moines Public Library

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Des Moines Public Library is offering WiFi hotspots to families that don't currently have high-speed internet to check out for free.

Why it matters: Lack of internet access is among “the most glaring equity issues in our society, ” according to a special report by Education Week.

Low-income households, people of color and rural residents are disproportionately affected.

What's happening: DMPL recently landed a $164,000 federal pandemic grant to help local schools and libraries close the digital divide.

The library says 100 of the new wireless hotspots can be borrowed for two weeks at a time on a first-come, first served basis. Cardholders just need to live in Des Moines, Windsor Heights or rural Polk County.

Long-term checkouts are available for 400 wireless hotspots through June 30, 2022.

Reservations can be made on the library's website.