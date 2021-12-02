44 mins ago - News
Borrow WiFi hotspots for free through Des Moines Public Library
Jason Clayworth
Des Moines Public Library is offering WiFi hotspots to families that don't currently have high-speed internet to check out for free.

Why it matters: Lack of internet access is among “the most glaring equity issues in our society, ” according to a special report by Education Week.

  • Low-income households, people of color and rural residents are disproportionately affected.

What's happening: DMPL recently landed a $164,000 federal pandemic grant to help local schools and libraries close the digital divide.

  • The library says 100 of the new wireless hotspots can be borrowed for two weeks at a time on a first-come, first served basis. Cardholders just need to live in Des Moines, Windsor Heights or rural Polk County.
  • Long-term checkouts are available for 400 wireless hotspots through June 30, 2022.

Reservations can be made on the library's website.

