Hy-Vee and Trader Joe's top list of Des Moines' favorite grocers

Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Des Moines grocery shoppers like to spread their dollars around.

Driving the news: More than 300 Axios Des Moines' readers took a recent survey about their grocery shopping habits.

State of play: Hy-Vee stores are your favorite grocery stop, but some cult favorites are also near the top.

Four grocers have more than 20% support, including Aldi, Trader Joes and hometown favorite, Fareway.

Context: While our readers might love the quirky and affordable deals at Trader Joes and Aldi, chain stores, in reality, get the majority of the metro's grocery dollars, including Walmart and Target, according to Chain Store Guide.

Local favorites: While this survey focused on larger chain grocery stores, some of you wrote-in your favorites like Gateway Market and Campbell's Nutrition.