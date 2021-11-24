Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

10 ways to keep family busy in Des Moines during Thanksgiving

Family in town? Looking for ways to get out of the house? We've got you covered.

Here are 10 things to do near Des Moines this Thanksgiving week.

Wednesday

🎵 Test your 90's pop culture knowledge during trivia at the Iowa Distilling Company from 6-8pm.

🍺 Partake in "Drinksgiving" at Smash Park. They'll be hosting events all day, including "Friends" trivia and a Football Bowling tournament.

✈️ Stop by Kinship Brewing in Waukee, where there's free bingo and a showing of "Planes, Trains & Automobiles." Doors open at 3pm.

Friday

🎄 Check out bright displays at Jolly Holiday Lights in Altoona. Held daily through Jan. 2, from 5:30pm-10pm. $25 per car.

Of note: Closed Dec. 24-25, and New Year's Eve.

💡 Take a spin around Living History Farms and drive through an animated light show. You'll find plenty of themed worlds, including 700 feet of tunnels. Tickets are $30.

🌱 Explore the Botanical Center at night and experience unique lighting and luminaries from 6-9pm. Adult tickets are $10.

😂 Keep the holiday humor going at TeeHee's Comedy Club for a Thanksgiving-themed stand up show. Tickets start at $20.

Saturday

🖼️ Hang with the art: Entirely Kids Day at the DSM Art Center includes activities, collaborative projects, tours and scavenger hunts in the gallery. 11am-3pm. Free.

🎁 Shop for unique gifts at the Hand Crafted Holiday Market at Mainframe Studios from 1-5pm.

🛍️ It's round two for the East Village's Holiday Promenade. Shops are open later and you'll find plenty of entertainment around the area.