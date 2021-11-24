Gov. Kim Reynolds pardons turkeys, Squash and Stuffing
Unbeknownst to them, Tuesday was an extra special day for two turkeys — Squash and his gobbleganger, Stuffing.
With just a few ceremonial words, Gov. Kim Reynolds gave a new life to the two birds and pardoned them outside her Terrace Hill home.
- The tom and the hen were raised by the family of Ben Slinger, president of the Iowa Turkey Federation.
What's next: Squash and Stuffing will live out the rest of their days at Living History Farms in Urbandale.
- And as for the rest of their turkey friends — well, they're not as lucky this year as turkeys are in abundance at stores.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.