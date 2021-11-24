1 hour ago - News
Gov. Kim Reynolds pardons turkeys, Squash and Stuffing
Linh Ta
Gov. Kim Reynolds and two turkeys
Gov. Kim Reynolds along with Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Sec. Mike Naig and staff from the Iowa Turkey Federation. Photo courtesy of governor's office

Unbeknownst to them, Tuesday was an extra special day for two turkeys — Squash and his gobbleganger, Stuffing.

With just a few ceremonial words, Gov. Kim Reynolds gave a new life to the two birds and pardoned them outside her Terrace Hill home.

  • The tom and the hen were raised by the family of Ben Slinger, president of the Iowa Turkey Federation.

What's next: Squash and Stuffing will live out the rest of their days at Living History Farms in Urbandale.

  • And as for the rest of their turkey friends — well, they're not as lucky this year as turkeys are in abundance at stores.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more