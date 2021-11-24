Gov. Kim Reynolds pardons turkeys, Squash and Stuffing

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Unbeknownst to them, Tuesday was an extra special day for two turkeys — Squash and his gobbleganger, Stuffing.

With just a few ceremonial words, Gov. Kim Reynolds gave a new life to the two birds and pardoned them outside her Terrace Hill home.

The tom and the hen were raised by the family of Ben Slinger, president of the Iowa Turkey Federation.

What's next: Squash and Stuffing will live out the rest of their days at Living History Farms in Urbandale.