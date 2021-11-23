Liven up that turkey dinner
It's finally that sentimental time of year when we gather around and express gratitude to one another.
- Yes, but: 'Tis the season when familial Midwest chaos ensues.
If you're looking for a fun way to track the shenanigans around the dinner table, we've got a special Iowa Thanksgiving Bingo card for you.
How it works: Screenshot this card and use it as your board on your phone.
- Then share this Axios story link with your fellow Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving) companions, which will generate a unique card each time it’s opened.
And the prize for winning? You'll have to decide that amongst yourselves.
- Our vote is the winner either gets a shot of Hawkeye Vodka or takes a pie home.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.