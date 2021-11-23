7 hours ago - Food and Drink
Liven up that turkey dinner
Linh Ta
Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios
Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

It's finally that sentimental time of year when we gather around and express gratitude to one another.

  • Yes, but: 'Tis the season when familial Midwest chaos ensues.

If you're looking for a fun way to track the shenanigans around the dinner table, we've got a special Iowa Thanksgiving Bingo card for you.

How it works: Screenshot this card and use it as your board on your phone.

  • Then share this Axios story link with your fellow Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving) companions, which will generate a unique card each time it’s opened.

And the prize for winning? You'll have to decide that amongst yourselves.

  • Our vote is the winner either gets a shot of Hawkeye Vodka or takes a pie home.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more