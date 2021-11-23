Liven up that turkey dinner

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

It's finally that sentimental time of year when we gather around and express gratitude to one another.

Yes, but: 'Tis the season when familial Midwest chaos ensues.

If you're looking for a fun way to track the shenanigans around the dinner table, we've got a special Iowa Thanksgiving Bingo card for you.

How it works: Screenshot this card and use it as your board on your phone.

Then share this Axios story link with your fellow Thanksgiving (or Friendsgiving) companions, which will generate a unique card each time it’s opened.

And the prize for winning? You'll have to decide that amongst yourselves.