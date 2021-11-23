Des Moines to consider Douglas Avenue revitalization plan

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Drive along Des Moines' Douglas Avenue and you'll notice multiple closed retailers and empty lots.

City planners are trying to change that under a proposed development incentive for the 2.8-mile stretch between the Des Moines River and Merle Hay Road.

Why it matters: It's one of the city's busiest corridors, with more than 15,000 vehicles traveling along the avenue daily.

Successful redevelopment could contribute to the local economy and improve overall quality of life in the community.

What's happening: The Douglas Avenue Coalition, a neighborhood revitalization effort that launched in 2015, is pushing to make tax increment financing (TIF) available for future development in the area.

The plan goes before the Des Moines City Council Dec. 6.

State of play: The 105-acre area was in its prime about 60 years ago when restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues like a drive-in theater made it a destination point.

But the area has faced issues in recent years, including a 2017 fire that destroyed the Plaza Lanes bowling alley.

What they're saying: Having TIF already in place can help jumpstart revitalization, Lower Beaver neighborhood president Jeremy Geerdes told Axios yesterday.

A hotel or mixed housing and retail project on the nearly four-acre former bowling site is among his hopes for the neighborhood, he said.

Of note: Should the plan get approval, incentive costs and a timeline for redevelopment would largely be dependent on proposals by private property owners and developers.