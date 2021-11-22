Dumpling House is serving up northern-style dumplings in Des Moines
A decade ago, Eric Song and his family came to the U.S. from northeast China, but there was one thing they missed when they moved to Des Moines — dumplings from their hometown.
Why it matters: That food craving led his father, Xin Song, to open up Dumpling House in 2019 — a pop-up shop selling northern-style dumplings.
- The dumplings are all handmade, including the wrapper and the filling, Song said.
- What makes them unique is that northern-style dumplings typically have a "chewier" wrapper, as well as larger fillings.
On the menu: There's pork, chicken and beef potstickers (six for $6.95) as well as vegetarian options. They offer dumplings both steamed and fried.
- If you're craving some soup this season, they also have soup wontons that are served in a chicken broth (five for $6.95).
Where to find it: Every Sunday at Kitchen Spaces near Drake from 5:30 to 9pm.
