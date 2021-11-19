Black Cat's turkey and stuffing ice cream puts Thanksgiving in a cone

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Everyone raves over pumpkin spice in the fall. But where's the limelight for our gobbling good friend, the turkey?

At Black Cat Ice Cream, they ventured where no one dares to go and created an "Herb-Roasted Turkey and Stuffing" ice cream ($5).

Made with turkey stock, fresh herbs and actual chunks of buttery stuffing, the frozen dessert screams Thanksgiving.

Our thoughts: It's tamer than it sounds. The ice cream itself leans more spiced-vanilla than meat flavor. Biting into frozen chunks of stuffing remind you of what you're eating, so if you're not a stuffing fan, this isn't for you.

The big picture: If you want to try a creative Thanksgiving ice cream sans turkey, check out the rest of Black Cat's menu this week, which includes pumpkin pie, buttermilk biscuits and jam, peanut butter whiskey crunch and sweet potato and roasted marshmallow.

Where to find it: 2511 Cottage Grove Ave, Des Moines; 1-7pm everyday, except Mondays