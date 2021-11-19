Exile Brewing's wildly decked-out Christmas pop-up launches Nov. 23
If you want to feel like you stepped inside a seriously decked-out snow globe — look no further than Exile Brewing's Christmas bar pop-up that opens Nov. 23.
Details: Exile is offering free reservations for the pop-up, "Snowglobe DSM," where customers can grab a drink or a meal at the downtown brewery and be immersed in everything jolly and bright.
- Expect tons of decorations, including over 100,000 lights, a Santa Claus the height of the building and plenty of spots to snap your family Christmas card.
- There's an ugly sweater party on Dec. 3 where the DJ will mix house beats to Mariah Carey songs.
- There's also holiday brunch on the weekends, including a "Frozen" princess brunch on Dec. 5.
What they're saying: Remember that iconic scene from "Elf" where Buddy decorates the department store for Santa?
- "That's kind of the inspiration," said Michael Zimmerman, director of RipRoar Events, which is partnering with the pop-up.
🎄 You can book a reservation here. Walk-ins are accepted too.
- The pop-up runs from Nov. 23-Dec. 31.
