11 hours ago - Things to Do
Exile Brewing's wildly decked-out Christmas pop-up launches Nov. 23
Linh Ta
A Christmas Bar in Lawrence, Kansas
Snowglobe Christmas pop-up bar in Lawrence, Kansas. The same company is partnering with Exile for its pop up. Photo courtesy of RipRoar Events

If you want to feel like you stepped inside a seriously decked-out snow globe — look no further than Exile Brewing's Christmas bar pop-up that opens Nov. 23.

Details: Exile is offering free reservations for the pop-up, "Snowglobe DSM," where customers can grab a drink or a meal at the downtown brewery and be immersed in everything jolly and bright.

  • Expect tons of decorations, including over 100,000 lights, a Santa Claus the height of the building and plenty of spots to snap your family Christmas card.
  • There's an ugly sweater party on Dec. 3 where the DJ will mix house beats to Mariah Carey songs.
  • There's also holiday brunch on the weekends, including a "Frozen" princess brunch on Dec. 5.

What they're saying: Remember that iconic scene from "Elf" where Buddy decorates the department store for Santa?

  • "That's kind of the inspiration," said Michael Zimmerman, director of RipRoar Events, which is partnering with the pop-up.

🎄 You can book a reservation here. Walk-ins are accepted too.

  • The pop-up runs from Nov. 23-Dec. 31.
Exile Brewing Christmas decorations
Exile Brewing is starting to put out some of the decorations for its Christmas pop-up. Photo courtesy of RipRoar
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more