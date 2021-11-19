Exile Brewing's wildly decked-out Christmas pop-up launches Nov. 23

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you want to feel like you stepped inside a seriously decked-out snow globe — look no further than Exile Brewing's Christmas bar pop-up that opens Nov. 23.

Details: Exile is offering free reservations for the pop-up, "Snowglobe DSM," where customers can grab a drink or a meal at the downtown brewery and be immersed in everything jolly and bright.

Expect tons of decorations, including over 100,000 lights, a Santa Claus the height of the building and plenty of spots to snap your family Christmas card.

There's an ugly sweater party on Dec. 3 where the DJ will mix house beats to Mariah Carey songs.

There's also holiday brunch on the weekends, including a "Frozen" princess brunch on Dec. 5.

What they're saying: Remember that iconic scene from "Elf" where Buddy decorates the department store for Santa?

"That's kind of the inspiration," said Michael Zimmerman, director of RipRoar Events, which is partnering with the pop-up.

🎄 You can book a reservation here. Walk-ins are accepted too.

The pop-up runs from Nov. 23-Dec. 31.