Study: Company partisanship hurts hiring

From Chick-fil-A to Starbucks, more corporations and CEOs are addressing social and political issues, especially as millennials and Gen Z pressure them to take public stances.

Yes, but: Those stances are a double-edged sword when it comes to hiring talent, especially in our current workforce shortage, according to a new study from the University of Iowa.

While it may help employers attract talent that fits their values, it also hurts recruiting people who may offer different perspectives, said Chad Van Iddekinge, a UI professor and researcher on the study.

Details: 58% of job seekers surveyed said their employer's political views were at least somewhat important, while another 36% said they were strongly important.

Meanwhile, 40% strongly agreed they'd be discouraged from applying to a company with public political positions that differ from their own.

Between the lines: Negative feelings toward potential employers heightened when they took a stance on a specific issue, such as gun control, the study suggests.

What's ahead: Don't expect the political stances to stop anytime soon as consumers make new demands.