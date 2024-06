U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Windsor) at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., in March. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert leads a pack of six candidates vying to replace Ken Buck in Congress' next term. The big picture: The controversial lawmaker, known for her election denial and white Christian nationalist leanings, moved from the 3rd District on the Western Slope that she currently represents to the 4th District amid a tough re-election battle.

Her rivals are longtime district residents and conservative leaders, including current state Reps. Mike Lynch and Richard Holtorf and former state Sen. Jerry Sonneberg.

The other two rivals are Deborah Flora, a conservative radio talk show host and activist, and Peter Yu, who works in the finance industry.

State of play: Boebert holds a significant financial and polling lead in the race, and the other candidates are struggling to emerge as her top challenger.

Most are blasting Boebert for her bombastic reputation and pledging to do the work rather than garner the spotlight.

Yes, but: A number of candidates in the race acknowledged they were once arrested, and at least two — Holtorf and Lynch — enter the race with their own baggage.

Holtorf said in public remarks he helped a girlfriend get an abortion. Lynch resigned his post as state House GOP leader after an undisclosed driving while intoxicated arrest.

Zoom in: On the topic of immigration, the candidates are split on how to handle migrants. Boebert and Lynch want all immigrants deported, while Holtorf and Sonneberg believe in a pathway to citizenship or jobs.

Yu wants tighter regulations around what qualifies as asylum to limit immigration.

Context: The 4th District is the most Republican-leaning in the state by voter registration but roughly half of voters are unaffiliated and a majority of the district is suburban, encompassing Douglas County in the Denver metro area.