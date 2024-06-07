Who's winning the Denver district attorney's money race

Data: Colorado Secretary of State; Table: Alayna Alvarez/Axios John Walsh has spent $58,500 of his own money on his bid for Denver district attorney, new reports show, part of a huge fundraising campaign that gives him the financial advantage in the race. Why it matters: Campaign cash is one indication of a candidate's strength and is allowing Walsh to reach more voters through advertising.

The latest: The Democratic candidate and former U.S. attorney for Colorado released a TV ad, titled "Trust," featuring his former boss, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

In the 30-second spot, Holder called Walsh's "integrity" and experience as a prosecutor "unmatched."

By the numbers: So far, Walsh has spent at least $13,000 on advertising efforts compared to his opponent Leora Joseph, a fellow Democrat, who has spent under $2,000.

The big picture: Walsh is leading in the fundraising race with a total of approximately $453,000 raised and $268,000 cash on hand.

Joseph has raised about $326,000 with nearly $171,000 cash on hand.

Zoom in: The attorneys currently working in the DA's office are overwhelmingly supporting Walsh, who is endorsed by outgoing District Attorney Beth McCann, an Axios analysis of campaign finance reports shows.

Courtney Johnston, the chief deputy district attorney and wife of Denver's mayor, contributed $100 to his campaign.

More than 500 donors gave Walsh the maximum $450 contribution.

The other side: Joseph, the head of Colorado's Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health and former prosecutor, had at least 245 donors max out. She also received $2,500 from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver's committee.

What they're saying: Walsh tells Axios Denver his team is "actively out there raising money" and plans to continue running the current TV ad, and possibly others, as the election nears.

Joseph's campaign spokesperson, Ben Tobias, tells us the campaign will debut her first TV ad starting Monday with the intention of staying "competitive" on air.

What's next: Ballots for Colorado's primary are hitting mailboxes this week. Election Day is June 25.