Ballots for Colorado's June 25 primary election are being mailed starting Monday. State of play: All eight of Colorado's congressional districts have candidates on the ballot, with three of them — the 3rd, 4th and 5th — wide open, drawing a flurry of hopefuls.

In the state Legislature, seven lawmakers are defending their seats. That includes two of the most progressive incumbents, Reps. Elisabeth Epps in House District 6 and Tim Hernández in HD4, who face more moderate challengers.

In Denver, Democratic candidates Leora Joseph and John Walsh are running for district attorney.

How it works: Voters receive a ballot for the party they are registered with.

Unaffiliated voters will receive both major party ballots and can participate in either primary, but not both.

The primary that you vote in is a public record, but not whom you supported.

Zoom in: Voters who live in Congressional District 4 will be asked to select an interim representative to fill the vacant seat until Jan. 3 in the wake of former Republican Rep. Ken Buck's early resignation.

You can use this map to find out which congressional district you're in.

What's next: In-person voting begins June 10, and 12 voting centers in Denver will open June 17. All ballots are due by 7pm June 25.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show voters in Congressional District 4 will not receive an additional ballot to select an interim representative.