This bad boy comes encrusted in an ultra-airy, bubbly batter so light you can see through it. A signature part of this RiNo restaurant entree is the mini-lager served with the cod, the same beer used in the batter. ($17.50)
Pro tip: Grab a half portion for just $8.25 during happy hour Tuesday-Thursday from 5-6:30pm (though it doesn't come with a mini-beer).
This family-owned joint in Broomfield greets you with a sign pointing to "authentic British food" — so you know you're in good hands. When you visit, be sure to come hungry because the Icelandic cod is literally the size of a small child's arm. ($22)
Pro tip: You'll need two hands to handle, or a fork and knife if you're classy like that. And don't forget to go to town on the hand-cut fries to really give your cholesterol levels a run for their money.
This no-frills, family-owned restaurant on Pecos Street near U.S. 36 has been serving authentic homemade English fare for more than 50 years — and quite possibly the longest fish sticks in the city. ($9.85-$17.95)
By the numbers: The beer-battered cod is cut into roughly 9.5-inch-long, 1-inch-wide strips that outstretch their humble paper tray containers.
Yes, but: The fries fall flat and could use some serious salt.
This dark and woody neighborhood pub near Five Points, which specializes in comfort English food, serves super solid and piping-hot beer-battered cod with cold coleslaw — both of which pair perfectly with a soccer game on a summer afternoon. ($16)
Don't let the strip mall location spook you. In fact, that's where many culinary gems tend to hide — and this Alaskan-inspired spot is no exception. Both the cod and the fries get dipped in batter, resulting in crispy, fried flawlessness across the board. ($16)
The intrigue: You can also order the fish and chips with salmon for $2 more.
If you go: Lucky for all of us, there are now two locations: South of Lakewood and in Littleton.