For those who think finding quality seafood in landlocked Colorado is a fish tale, we're here to drop the anchor: You're floundering in falsehoods. Why it matters: The first Friday in June marks National Fish and Chips Day — and although we don't make the rules, we're happy to follow them when they call for fried food.

Zoom in: I risked my artery health to round up eight fin-omenal places in and around Denver to get your golden, greasy fix:

This bad boy comes encrusted in an ultra-airy, bubbly batter so light you can see through it. A signature part of this RiNo restaurant entree is the mini-lager served with the cod, the same beer used in the batter. ($17.50)

Pro tip: Grab a half portion for just $8.25 during happy hour Tuesday-Thursday from 5-6:30pm (though it doesn't come with a mini-beer).

Crusts don't come much thinner than those at Fish N Beer. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Thick is the theme here. Just look at this stocky slab of wild Icelandic cod and side of chunky tartar sauce. ($29-$36)

Pro tip: Come to this LoDo destination for a more sophisticated, downright delicious dining experience.

This golden girl at Water Grill is unapologetically plump. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

This family-owned joint in Broomfield greets you with a sign pointing to "authentic British food" — so you know you're in good hands. When you visit, be sure to come hungry because the Icelandic cod is literally the size of a small child's arm. ($22)

Pro tip: You'll need two hands to handle, or a fork and knife if you're classy like that. And don't forget to go to town on the hand-cut fries to really give your cholesterol levels a run for their money.

This photo doesn't do justice to the behemoth size of the fish filet at the Burns Pub. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

This no-frills, family-owned restaurant on Pecos Street near U.S. 36 has been serving authentic homemade English fare for more than 50 years — and quite possibly the longest fish sticks in the city. ($9.85-$17.95)

By the numbers: The beer-battered cod is cut into roughly 9.5-inch-long, 1-inch-wide strips that outstretch their humble paper tray containers.

The beer-battered cod is cut into roughly 9.5-inch-long, 1-inch-wide strips that outstretch their humble paper tray containers. Yes, but: The fries fall flat and could use some serious salt.

A full order of the lengthy ladies from Yorkshire Fish & Chips. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

It's hard to go wrong with anything you order at this laid-back local chain, which serves baskets of sizzling deep-fried fish fillets from your choice of cod, pollock and tilapia. ($8.25-$27.25)

If you go: GB has four locations, including two in Denver, one in Edgewater and another in Arvada.

GB beauties basking in the sun next to a cool pool of homemade tartar sauce. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

This dark and woody neighborhood pub near Five Points, which specializes in comfort English food, serves super solid and piping-hot beer-battered cod with cold coleslaw — both of which pair perfectly with a soccer game on a summer afternoon. ($16)

Fin-omenal fish at the British Bulldog. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

For an elevated and unique experience, enjoy this Cherry Creek or Lone Tree location's flaky, wild Atlantic cod fillets covered in a cracker-crusted coating that sets them apart. ($28)

The intrigue: Also unlike most other seafood spots, Blue Island's entree comes with rosemary-flavored shoestring fries, which are scrumptious albeit untraditional.

It's not every day you see cracker-crusted fish and chips, though it could be if you frequented Blue Island more often. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

Don't let the strip mall location spook you. In fact, that's where many culinary gems tend to hide — and this Alaskan-inspired spot is no exception. Both the cod and the fries get dipped in batter, resulting in crispy, fried flawlessness across the board. ($16)

The intrigue: You can also order the fish and chips with salmon for $2 more.

You can also order the fish and chips with salmon for $2 more. If you go: Lucky for all of us, there are now two locations: South of Lakewood and in Littleton.