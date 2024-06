Share on email (opens in new window)

A star-filled sky above the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

June marks Dark Sky Month in Colorado, and star party reservations are now live. Why it matters: Light pollution is ecologically hazardous, especially to birds that use the moon and stars to navigate but are attracted to city lights instead.

The Centennial State's celestial views also draw tourists.

State of play: The state has 15 officially-designated "Dark Sky Places," including national parks, state parks and entire towns.

Lucky for us, we don't have to go far to reach them — unlike many residents east of the Mississippi River, who have to travel more than 100 miles to reach a dark sky area.

Data: International Dark-Sky Association, GoAstronomy; Note: Dark sky places include Class 1 or Class 2 areas on the Bortle scale, a measure of light pollution; Distance calculated as a direct path; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Zoom in: Some of the closest, least light-polluted skies to Denver can be found in:

Flashback: Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill in 2022 directing a one-time transfer of $35,000 from the state's general fund to create a tourism program supporting Dark Sky communities.