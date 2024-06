Data: American School Counselor Association; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals Colorado's emphasis on youth mental health is improving the number of counselors in schools.

By the numbers: The state has one counselor for every 261 students, the fourth lowest ratio in the nation, according to an Axios review of federal data. The suggested ratio, according to the American School Counselor Association, is 250 students per one counselor.

The U.S. average is 385.

Why it matters: The disparity of school counselor access disproportionately hurts students of color seeking mental health help or advice in applying to college in a post-affirmative action world.

State of play: Colorado's ratio fell from one counselor for nearly 300 students in 2019 as state lawmakers put a spotlight on the issue, providing $1,600 stipends to certified psychologists at high-needs campuses and providing more resources for schools.