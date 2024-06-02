The first day of summer is June 20, so we're rounding up top activities to help you prep your calendar and make the most of the season.

👙 Play pool

Denver's dozen-plus outdoor public pools open June 14 and operate through Aug. 11. They're closed June 19 (Juneteenth) and July 4 for city holidays.

By the numbers: The pools are free with recreation membership. Drop-in rates range from $1-$3.50, depending on age. Season passes are also available.

What else: The area has several hotels with rooftop pools and bars — and some, like the Four Seasons Hotel, are open to the public with passes.

You can also book a cabana by the pool or lazy river at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora.

Another stellar option to beat the heat is with Swimply, an app for private pools that lets owners list when their pool is available for anyone looking to take a dip.

A pair of fishermen cast their lines from a boat at Chatfield State Park. Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images

🛥️ Rent a boat

Hit the water around Denver in boats of all shapes and sizes at just about every price point.

What's new: LED-illuminated swan boats can be rented during the day and at night at both Washington Park and City Park. Hourly pricing is $12 per adult and $7 for kids 12 years and under.

Zoom in: For paddleboards, canoes and kayaks, check out Rocky Mountain Paddleboard and 5280 Paddle Sports.

Bonus: There's even an "Airbnb for boats," Getmyboat, with rentals starting under $100 an hour on local waterways like Chatfield Reservoir, Cherry Creek Reservoir, and Lake Granby.

Cone and get it! Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

🍦 Scoop up some joy

Melt your worries away with some of the city's tastiest treats.

Zoom in: No Denver summer is complete without a trip to Little Man's iconic Highland location, where your ice cream is served from a 28-foot-tall milk can, or Bonnie Brae in Wash Park.

Other premium parlors include:

High Point Creamery for an upscale experience, Nuggs for locally sourced scoops, Right Cream for trendy toppings, and Sweet Action for high-quality dairy and vegan creations, all of which are made with wind power.

Moviegoers enjoy a screening at Red Rocks' Film on the Rocks. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

🍿 Catch an outdoor movie

Warm evening air calls for cinema under the stars, best enjoyed on a blanket in the grass or cozied up in your car.

What's new: The 88 Drive-in Theatre in Commerce City surprised everyone with its return for one last season. The theater is open daily and features two flicks a night. Tickets are $10 per person and kids under 12 get in free.

Zoom out: More movie-watching options in the great outdoors include Film on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Avanti F&B, Sunset Cinema in Sculpture Park, and Movies on the Green in Central Park.

People dance at City Park Jazz festival. Photo: Brian Brainerd/The Denver Post via Getty Images

🎶 Plan a summer concert

Major music artists are making their way to Colorado this summer.

What's new: The new Sunset Amphitheater — the $90 million, 8,000-seat venue north of Colorado Springs — is set to debut Aug. 9 with a show featuring OneRepublic, the pop band that started in Colorado Springs.

Zoom in: Red Rocks' lineup is also chock-full of great acts. Here's our guide on the 16 top Red Rocks concerts this year.

Plus: Catch the concert calendars at Botanic Gardens, Levitt Pavilion and City Park Jazz.

Looking for a challenge? See if you can get bingo our summer adventure card.