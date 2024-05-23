1 hour ago - Things to Do

Denver weekend guide: Memorial Day Parade, Boulder Creek Fest

Memorial Day Parade in Commerce City.

The Memorial Day Parade in Commerce City. Photo: Kathryn Scott/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Here are a few ways to spend your Memorial Day weekend in Denver.

1. 🇺🇲 Memorial Day Parade

  • Honor fallen service members at the state's largest parade. This 58-year tradition begins with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Commerce City, followed by the parade and a concert with food trucks, live music and various booths.
  • When: 8:45am–2pm Monday

2. ⚾ Rockies

  • See Colorado in action at Coors Field for the first of a three-game homestand against the Cleveland Guardians. Tickets start at $10
  • When: 2:10pm Monday

3. 🥳 Kickoff to Summer

  • Head to the 1000 block of Old South Gaylord Street for a three-day festival featuring music, rides, food trucks, a play area for dogs and artisan street vendors. Donations accepted
  • When: 4–10pm Saturday, 10am–6pm Sunday, 10am–4pm Monday

4. 🎸 Boulder Creek Festival

  • Boulder's 35th annual community event returns with a free kickoff concert tomorrow night followed by three days of live music, a farmers market, food trucks and a skate park activation. Free
  • If you go: There will be beer tasting sessions Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39.

5. 🖼️ Denver Arts Festival

  • See fine art and crafts from over 150 local and select national artists while sipping on wine or beer and listening to live music at the Conservatory Green in Central Park. Free
  • When: 10am–6pm Saturday and 10am–5pm Sunday

6.🎢 Water World

  • Cost: Starting at $25 (child) and $30 (adult) for single-day tickets

7. 👑 "Bridgerton" AR Experience

8. 🎵 A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

9. 🪕 Maggie Rogers

  • The Grammy-nominated indie singer is performing two shows at Red Rocks during her "Don't Forget Me" tour. Tickets start at $115
  • When: 7:30pm Monday and Tuesday
