Denver weekend guide: Memorial Day Parade, Boulder Creek Fest Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
The Memorial Day Parade in Commerce City. Photo: Kathryn Scott/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Here are a few
ways to spend your Memorial Day weekend in Denver. Honor fallen service members at the state's largest parade. This 58-year tradition begins with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Commerce City, followed by the parade and a concert with food trucks, live music and various booths. When: 8:45am–2pm Monday 2. ⚾ Rockies See Colorado in action at Coors Field for the first of a three-game homestand against the Cleveland Guardians. Tickets start at $10 When: 2:10pm Monday Head to the 1000 block of Old South Gaylord Street for a three-day festival featuring music, rides, food trucks, a play area for dogs and artisan street vendors. Donations accepted When: 4–10pm Saturday, 10am–6pm Sunday, 10am–4pm Monday Boulder's 35th annual community event returns with a free kickoff concert tomorrow night followed by three days of live music, a farmers market, food trucks and a skate park activation. Free If you go: There will be beer tasting sessions Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $39. See fine art and crafts from over 150 local and select national artists while sipping on wine or beer and listening to live music at the Conservatory Green in Central Park. Free When: 10am–6pm Saturday and 10am–5pm Sunday Cost: Starting at $25 (child) and $30 (adult) for single-day tickets 8. 🎵 A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 9. 🪕 Maggie Rogers The Grammy-nominated indie singer is performing two shows at Red Rocks during her "Don't Forget Me" tour. Tickets start at $115 When: 7:30pm Monday and Tuesday Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more