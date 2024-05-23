Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Latinos will play a key role this year in deciding congressional races in suburban Denver — and potentially even the Western Slope. Why it matters: Their votes could reshape Congress come fall.

State of play: The voting bloc represents roughly 15% of Colorado voters, Metro State University political science professor Robert Preuh tells us, though they make up roughly 23% of Colorado residents.

Preuh says the difference is due to Latinos being generally younger and some being non-citizens.

17.5 million Latinos are projected to cast ballots this year in the U.S., with 1 in 5 doing so for the first time in a presidential election, according to UnidosUS.

Yes, but: Some Latinos here are unaware they can vote, something advocacy organizations like Mi Familia Vota are working to fix, Colorado director Tim Hernandez tells us.

While the state has automatic voter registration, Hernandez says people can still be unaware of their eligibility which you can check online.

Zoom in: U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Democrat running for re-election and the first Latina elected to Congress in Colorado, won the 8th Congressional District seat in 2022 thanks to Latino support.

Hernandez says Latinos will be "critical" in deciding a winner in a district stretching just north of Denver to Greeley. No congressional district in the state is home to more Latino voters, Preuh says.

It's considered among the most competitive districts in the country.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican, is now a wide-open race after Boebert moved to the 4th district.

Covering the Western Slope and Pueblo, Preuh says this seat doesn't get nearly as much attention for its sizable Latino population, which is third among Colorado's districts.

Latinos tend to be more conservative here than in urban areas, Preuh says.

Higher voter registration would translate to a larger voter share, though Hernandez says it's too early to say whether this will mean these voters will have an outsized impact in places like CD3.

Context: The top issues for Latino voters include reducing inflation, addressing climate change, improving job opportunities, addressing gun violence and protecting access to abortion — all major issues for typical voters.

The intrigue: Dusti Gurule, president and CEO of Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, says a state measure enshrining abortion in the state's constitution will drive Latino voter turnout.

Gurule, whose organization helped put the measure on the ballot and endorsed Caraveo for re-election, tells us the vote will provide a "tangible" way for people to impact thousands of people's lives.

Between the lines: Newer Latino voters, who are largely younger, are 14% less likely to identify as Democrats than more established voters nationwide, according to UnidosUS, a national civil rights group.