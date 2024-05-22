The downtown Denver skyline as seen from City Park Golf Course in Denver. Photo: Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images

93% of Denver residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park, far exceeding the national average of 76%, a new report finds. Why it matters: That metric helped Denver maintain its place as the 13th-best big-city park system in the nation, according to rankings released Wednesday from the interest group Trust for Public Land.

The big picture: Washington, D.C., ranked No. 1 in the nation for the fourth consecutive year. The nation's capital sets aside 24% of its land for parks. Minneapolis finished second, followed by its twin city, St. Paul, at No. 3.

State of play: Denver's investments in parks — roughly $197 per resident — also exceeded the $124 national average and helped boost the city's rankings.

Meanwhile, Aurora fell to 48th in the analysis of 100 cities, and Colorado Springs dropped to 55th. Aurora's investment in parks dipped to $142 per resident, which contributed to its lower status.

Yes, but: Other outdoor organizations want residents to get even closer to nature. REI — which has a flagship store in Denver — is running a campaign to make sure everyone in the U.S. lives within 5 minutes of parks and trails, a far more stringent standard than the Trust's rankings.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show 93% of Denver residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park (not 10 miles).