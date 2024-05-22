5 hours ago - News

Trust for Public Land ranks Denver parks 13th in nation

The downtown Denver skyline seen from City Park Golf Course in Denver. Photo: Katie Wood/Denver Post via Getty Images

The downtown Denver skyline as seen from City Park Golf Course in Denver. Photo: Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images

93% of Denver residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park, far exceeding the national average of 76%, a new report finds.

Why it matters: That metric helped Denver maintain its place as the 13th-best big-city park system in the nation, according to rankings released Wednesday from the interest group Trust for Public Land.

The big picture: Washington, D.C., ranked No. 1 in the nation for the fourth consecutive year. The nation's capital sets aside 24% of its land for parks. Minneapolis finished second, followed by its twin city, St. Paul, at No. 3.

State of play: Denver's investments in parks — roughly $197 per resident — also exceeded the $124 national average and helped boost the city's rankings.

  • Meanwhile, Aurora fell to 48th in the analysis of 100 cities, and Colorado Springs dropped to 55th. Aurora's investment in parks dipped to $142 per resident, which contributed to its lower status.

Yes, but: Other outdoor organizations want residents to get even closer to nature. REI — which has a flagship store in Denver — is running a campaign to make sure everyone in the U.S. lives within 5 minutes of parks and trails, a far more stringent standard than the Trust's rankings.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show 93% of Denver residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park (not 10 miles).

