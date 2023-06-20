Data: ParkScore; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Denver ranks 13th among the 100 largest U.S. cities for its public parks — up from No. 18 last year, per the latest report from the Trust for Public Land, an influential pro-parks nonprofit.

Why it matters: Parks confer a wealth of benefits — including, as TPL points out in its latest annual report, being key to our peace of mind, Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Residents of the top 25 cities are less likely to report poor mental health or low physical activity.

Zoom in: TPL estimates 92% of Denverites live within a 10-minute walk of one of the city's 325 parks, compared to the 100 largest U.S. cities' average of 76%, giving the city a boost when it comes to measuring accessibility.

By the numbers: On park amenities, Denver saw its highest score (100 points) for its number of splash pads at 2.7 per 100,000 people.

🏀 Basketball hoops: 56/100

56/100 🐕 Dog parks: 71/100

71/100 🧒 Playgrounds: 59/100

59/100 🏓 Rec and senior centers: 46/100

46/100 🧻 Bathrooms: 40/100

The other side: Denver was dinged, however, in the acreage department, which factors the percentage of city area that's dedicated to parks.

Residents in low-income neighborhoods have access to 26% less park space per person than those in both the average Denver neighborhood and in high-income areas.

Zoom out: Aurora and Colorado Springs were also recognized on the list, ranking 42nd and 51st, respectively.

Those are notable jumps compared to a year ago, when Aurora placed 33rd and the Springs landed at 58th.

What we're watching: What happens next to the former Park Hill Golf Course, a sprawling 155-acre tract in Northeast Park Hill that voters in November decided to block development on.