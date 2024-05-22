47 mins ago - News

Denver and Colorado cities see population growth stall

The bar chart ranks U.S. cities with at least 250k people by change in population from 2022 to 2023. Atlanta, Fort Worth, Texas, and Raleigh, N.C., experienced the most growth, while New Orleans, St. Louis, and Philadelphia saw the largest declines. The population of Denver increased by 0.4%.
Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Population growth is stalling in Denver and other major Colorado cities, as suburbs continue to see more residents arrive.

By the numbers: Denver saw a 0.4% population increase from 2022 to 2023, while Colorado Springs saw a 0.5% bump, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

  • Boulder saw 0.3% growth and Fort Collins 0.2%.
  • 13 cities and towns — including Arvada, Lakewood and Pueblo — saw slight declines in population growth.

What they're saying: "Even though our 'in' levels have stayed pretty high, what we have started to see is an increase in our 'outs,' especially among our older adults," Colorado's state demographer Elizabeth Garner told the Denver Post.

The intrigue: The outer exurbs continue to see growth. Greeley is the 11th fastest growing city in the nation with 100,000 or more residents at 3%.

  • Thornton grew 1.2% and Centennial 0.9%,

The big picture: Late-pandemic shifts in where Americans live are still shaking out — with big implications for cities seeing massive growth or rapid decline.

