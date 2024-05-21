Share on email (opens in new window)

Move over, Oliver and Olivia, Liam and Charlotte are taking your spots as the top baby names in Colorado. The big picture: 359 male babies were named Liam last year and Charlotte was given to 288 female babies, according to 2023 data released last week by the Social Security Administration.

Zoom in: The next most popular male names in Colorado in the top 10 were Oliver, Noah, Theodore, Henry, Mateo, William, James, Jack and Benjamin.

For females, they were Olivia, Sophia, Emma, Amelia, Mia, Evelyn, Isabella, Harper and Ava.

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The intrigue: The names with the largest increase in popularity over the last decade were Lainey and Arlo.

The two names falling out of fashion the fastest were Alexa and Lauren.

😎 My thought bubble: My nickname, "Lani," is pronounced like Lainey, and my 7-year-old bearded dragon's name is Arlo, so I'm basically a trendsetter?!

Fun fact: The presumed first baby born in Colorado last year was named Jimena.