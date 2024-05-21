2 hours ago - News

Colorado's trendiest baby names in 2023

headshot
Illustration of a baby wearing a "hello my name is" sticker.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Move over, Oliver and Olivia, Liam and Charlotte are taking your spots as the top baby names in Colorado.

The big picture: 359 male babies were named Liam last year and Charlotte was given to 288 female babies, according to 2023 data released last week by the Social Security Administration.

Zoom in: The next most popular male names in Colorado in the top 10 were Oliver, Noah, Theodore, Henry, Mateo, William, James, Jack and Benjamin.

  • For females, they were Olivia, Sophia, Emma, Amelia, Mia, Evelyn, Isabella, Harper and Ava.
A bar chart showing the biggest changes in baby name popularity in Colorado 2013-2023.The biggest increase in popularity was for Lainey and the biggest decrease was for Alexa.
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The intrigue: The names with the largest increase in popularity over the last decade were Lainey and Arlo.

  • The two names falling out of fashion the fastest were Alexa and Lauren.

😎 My thought bubble: My nickname, "Lani," is pronounced like Lainey, and my 7-year-old bearded dragon's name is Arlo, so I'm basically a trendsetter?!

Fun fact: The presumed first baby born in Colorado last year was named Jimena.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more