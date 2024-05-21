Move over, Oliver and Olivia, Liam and Charlotte are taking your spots as the top baby names in Colorado.
The big picture: 359 male babies were named Liam last year and Charlotte was given to 288 female babies, according to 2023 data released last week by the Social Security Administration.
Zoom in: The next most popular male names in Colorado in the top 10 were Oliver, Noah, Theodore, Henry, Mateo, William, James, Jack and Benjamin.
- For females, they were Olivia, Sophia, Emma, Amelia, Mia, Evelyn, Isabella, Harper and Ava.
The intrigue: The names with the largest increase in popularity over the last decade were Lainey and Arlo.
- The two names falling out of fashion the fastest were Alexa and Lauren.
😎 My thought bubble: My nickname, "Lani," is pronounced like Lainey, and my 7-year-old bearded dragon's name is Arlo, so I'm basically a trendsetter?!
Fun fact: The presumed first baby born in Colorado last year was named Jimena.